Michigan man wins $25,000 a year for life playing lotto game

Persistence was key for a Michigan man who won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

Robert Williams, 69, of Clinton Township, matched the five white balls drawn on Jan. 8 to win the big grand prize.

He bought his winning ticket at the Diamond Dot Party Store, located at 20520 15 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

“I went to the store Tuesday morning to get my Daily 3 and Daily 4 tickets, and the owner told me they had sold a Lucky For Life winner,” said Williams. “The owner read the numbers off and I said: ‘That’s me!’ I recognized because the numbers are family birthdays I’ve been playing since the game began a few years ago.

“I went home and when I walked in the door I yelled: ‘Honey, we’re in the money! We hit Lucky For Life!’”

Williams chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. With his winnings, Williams plans to pay off his house, share with family members, and then save the rest.

“It feels great to know we can pay off the house and not worry about our finances any more,” Williams said.

