Watch: Tow truck driver narrowly avoids being hit by vehicle

DETROIT (WNEM) -

Talk about a close call.

Check out this video that shows a tow truck driver nearly being crushed by a vehicle.

Michigan State Police tweeted out the video that shows the crash on the Southfield Freeway ramp to I-96 in Detroit at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

F/Lt. Mike Shaw told TV5 that the tow truck driver was working to load a vehicle from an earlier crash when he saw another vehicle coming up the ramp.

He was able to jump out of the way and wasn’t hurt.

The at-fault driver was cited for traveling too fast for conditions.

The vehicle from the original crash was totaled after being hit a second time.

Michigan State Police remind drivers to slow down and make room for emergency vehicles.

