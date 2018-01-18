Watch: Tow truck driver narrowly avoids being hit by vehicle

Talk about a close call.

Check out this video that shows a tow truck driver nearly being crushed by a vehicle.

Michigan State Police tweeted out the video that shows the crash on the Southfield Freeway ramp to I-96 in Detroit at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

F/Lt. Mike Shaw told TV5 that the tow truck driver was working to load a vehicle from an earlier crash when he saw another vehicle coming up the ramp.

He was able to jump out of the way and wasn’t hurt.

The at-fault driver was cited for traveling too fast for conditions.

The vehicle from the original crash was totaled after being hit a second time.

Michigan State Police remind drivers to slow down and make room for emergency vehicles.

We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 18, 2018

