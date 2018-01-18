Doctors warn of flu, norovirus as cases rise

The flu virus that has sickened millions of Americans is already one of the most widespread outbreaks the nation has seen.

Now a different bug is creating concern. The norovirus is beginning to impact many across the state.

Davenport University just closed its Grand Rapids campus for four days due to an outbreak sickening students.

"Mostly abdominal cramps and abdominal pain, loose stools, lots of vomiting. That's usually more like a norovirus," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, infectious disease specialist.

He said if you have the flu you will have different symptoms.

"Somebody's having a high fever. They are coughing a lot. They're feeling short of breath. They have a generalized muscle ache. A lot of time severe headaches," Khan said.

Both viruses are widespread and highly contagious, but Khan has some tips you can use to prevent the spread of germs.

One of those tips is to simply wash your hands and if you really want to be careful you can even wear a mask, but that's not all you can do.

"Also, it's very important to get the influenza vaccine," Khan said.

He said although certain groups of people are most likely to get the viruses, he encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

