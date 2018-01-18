New Google app gives museums chance to keep up with modern trends

It's the trend that is taking the art world by storm and hopefully driving visitors back to the museum.

Google's Arts and Culture app unveiled a new feature that lets you take a selfie and match it with a classic work of art.

"If you did it a couple times a day you would always get something different. So that's kind of fun," said Marissa Pierce, community relations coordinator for the Flint Institute of Arts.

The app allows users to find their historical twin.

>>Slideshow: View TV5's results<<

"I think being able to connect with pieces of art and actually see something that you look like is kind of an interesting process," Pierce said.

It is something museum curator Tracee Glab said allows visitors to connect with exhibits, which is something the Flint Institute of Arts strives for.

"Museums are always trying to keep up with the latest trends in what's going on and whether it might be an app or selfie with the selfie culture. We encourage photography in our museum," Glab said.

Employees at the Flint Institute of Arts said the app is a new unique and fun way to learn.

"I never really think to myself, what art piece do I look like the most? So this is kinda cool, makes me feel a bit different about it," said Andrea Ashmore, visitors service manager for the Flint Institute of Arts.

Even though the matches may not be 100 percent or in Brent Swanson's case, the right gender, they said it's a fun way to learn.

"She did not have a beard, but our faces were soft and subtle. You know, both of us looking off into the distance," said Swanson.

Swanson is the glass programs manager for the Flint Institute of Arts.

