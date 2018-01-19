WATCH: Tow truck driver narrowly dodges death

A Michigan tow truck driver's quick feet may have saved his life.

The man quickly dodged a moving vehicle careening towards his truck.

"Every day you gotta go out there like it's your last,” Fred Kennedy said. "I seen the car losing control. Once I seen it I stepped back. And then I had to run."

Michigan State Police said the driver who ended up on top of the tow truck was going too fast for the icy road conditions Wednesday morning as he was traveling on the ramp from the freeway to I-96 where a trooper was already handling a crash.

"I know I was just trying to get control of the car as much I could. And that's when I noticed I was on top of the tow truck,” said Gerald Marshall, driver of the car that hit the tow truck.

Police cited Marshall for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle, but he claims there was nothing he could do.

“I wasn't going to fast at all, I was doing less than the speed limit. It was actually black ice and me hitting my brake made it lose control,” Marshall said.

"For some reason, personal responsibility goes out the window in the winter time when people drive and think they can still go as fast as they want and if their car happens to spin out or wreck and it couldn't be their fault is a lot of their mindsets,” said Michael Shaw with Michigan State Police.

The women who can be heard screaming in the video are in the back seat of the state police cruiser.

They were involved in the initial crash and witnessed the second one.

