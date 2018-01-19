Police hunt for armed robber in Bay City

Bay City police still need your help looking for an armed robber.

Police said a man walked into Jim's Bar on the city's south end last Thursday and demanded money from the owner who was opening up for the day.

He wore a mask and appeared to have a gun in his waistband, the owner said.

The suspect ran out the back door with some cash.

The owner described the man as 5’7” tall and about 130 to 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bay City Police immediately.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.