Former boyfriend of Michigan mother sentenced in her death

The former boyfriend of a Michigan mother will spend at least 40 years in prison for her murder.

The 39-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 40 to 100 years for second degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Ana Carrillo.

"If you love somebody, you don't kill them. You don't take that person away from their family, especially if she has kids, and she has little kids. Who does that? That's not a human being to me, that's a monster,” said Bertha “Birdie” Carrillo, the victim’s mother.

After family laid Ana Carrillo to rest, her confessed killer and father of her three young children, Andrew Hudson, was sentenced 40 to 100 years in prison.

"He took my daughter, my daughter's life, he took my baby, my first born, he took a mother away from her kids,” Bertha Carrillo said.

Trembling in court, Carrillo`s mother recalled the horror of hugging Hudson the day the of the murder, not knowing her daughter was gone.

"Andy you are a monster. The fact that just hours after taking my sister's life, you went to my mother's house and sat in her face and showed no remorse for what you did just previous to that,” said Melinda Gomez, the victim’s sister.

Carrillo was last seen in September, leaving to pick up her kids from Hudson`s home in Wyoming.

Then after extensive searches for her body, Hudson led investigators to her remains in November, buried on the property of his mother's home.

In exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, perjury charges against himself, his parents, and his father's girlfriend were dropped.

"This is the mother of your children someone that you professed to love at least at one point in time. This was a senseless killing. There's no excuse and there is no justification for this whatsoever,” Judge Mark Trusock said.

Hudson will not be eligible for parole until he's 79-years-old.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.