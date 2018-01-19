Flint museum lets you become an astronaut - WNEM TV 5

Flint museum lets you become an astronaut

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Have you ever wanted to be an astronaut?

Well, one Mid-Michigan museum, has a special exhibit that's out of this world!

The “Be the Astronaut” exhibit at the Sloan Museum in Flint allows you to go on special missions.

You can plan your own extra-terrestrial adventures using special video game interfaces and hands-on command centers.

The exhibit opens Saturday and tickets start at just $9.

It will be open until February.

