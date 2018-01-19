Father speaks of Marine killed at Camp Pendleton

A father is mourning the loss of his only son.

Investigators said a fellow Marine stabbed Ethan Barclay-Weberpal to death Tuesday at Camp Pendleton in California.

Barclay-Weberpal grew up in Wisconsin, but graduated high school from Almont Community Schools in Lapeer County.

The Marines father, Scott Weberpal is talking about the moment he learned his 18-year-old son had been killed.

"How could this happen? He's not off in a war zone. He's on a base where they are supposed to be training and be safe,” Weberpal said.

Casualty officers with the Marines were waiting at his house Tuesday to deliver the news.

"Just wanted to keep driving forever and not go home because I knew what waiting there,” Weberpal said.

Weberpal said their bond as father and son was strong just like Ethan’s desire to serve his country.

"Knowing what they put you through and what it takes to become a Marine that ranks up there as one of proudest moments I've ever had as a father,” Weberpal said.

Ethan joined the Marines last summer.

"But the outpouring of support from around the entire country has been phenomenal,” Weberpal said.

Weberpal is still processing his grief and he knows exactly what he'd say if he could speak to Ethan one last time.

"You know, I miss him and I'm proud of the man he became I'm proud of his willingness to serve his country,” he said.

