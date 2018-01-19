SB I-75 at I-69 reopens after crash - WNEM TV 5

SB I-75 at I-69 reopens after crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a crash on a busy Michigan interstate.

It happened Friday morning on southbound I-75 at I-69 Exit 117 in Genesee County.

Police had the left two lanes blocked while they investigated the crash. The lanes have since reopened. 

Injuries are unknown.

