January thaw #2

We've finally made it to the end of the traditional workweek and things look to be fairly quiet, weather wise, as we work our way through Friday. While we'll enjoy some sun today, clouds return for much of the weekend and the start of next week, so hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine today.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies will be the general trend overnight, but we'll keep the threat of precipitation out of the picture for now. Lows won't slide a whole lot, only bottoming out in the low to middle 30s, but we will have some issues with the wind. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph will force wind chills into the 20s.

Saturday & Sunday

We may be able to sneak in a little bit as we start Saturday, but clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon. Those mild temperatures will also be melting the left-over snow, so there will be some areas of fog around over the weekend as well. That fog will be locally dense and it'll drop visibility at times.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The bulk of the wet weather for the weekend holds off until at Sunday afternoon, with a slight chance of drizzle during the morning hours and more fog expected. More substantial showers are possible on Sunday afternoon, but the steadiest of the rain will hold off until Sunday night and our Monday.

Have a great weekend!

