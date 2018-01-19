Smooth Friday ahead

We've finally made it to the end of the traditional workweek and things look to be fairly quiet weather wise as we work our way through Friday. While we'll enjoy some sun today, clouds return for much of the weekend and the start of next week, so soak up what you can!

Today & Tonight

Temperatures out the door this morning aren't too bad, considering where we've been at times this winter. We're in the 20s for your out-the-door readings, with a breezy southwesterly wind keeping us feeling more like the teens. We're at least above zero, right?

That breezy southwest wind will bring milder air into the region today with highs expected to be well above freezing later on this afternoon. At the same time, it will keep us feeling cooler in the middle and upper 20s in the wind chill department today.

Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds again today, with a brighter day expected today when compared to the cloudy Thursday we just had. Some of that sunshine may be filtered at times from our high-level cirrus clouds.

Dry weather holds through your Friday evening plans tonight, so you should be good to go! Overnight lows will stay mild around the 30 degree mark under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday & Sunday

Enjoy any sunshine you see on Friday as there won't be much as we move into the weekend, especially for the second half on Sunday.

We may be able to sneak in a little bit as we start Saturday, but clouds will be increasing through the day. We'll also be melting snow with milder temperatures around, so there may be some areas of fog around over the weekend as well.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday should be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wet weather for the weekend holds off until at least Sunday, with a slight chance of drizzle during the morning hours. More substantial showers are possible on Sunday afternoon, but the steadiest of the rain will hold off until Sunday night and Monday.

