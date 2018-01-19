AG Schuette will review Nassar events at MSU

Michigan's attorney general says his office will conduct a review of Michigan State University's handling of complaints against a sports doctor who sexually assaulted gymnasts and other athletes.

Bill Schuette said in a statement Friday that "a full and complete review, report and recommendation" is "required."

Schuette, who is running for governor, says that review won't begin until Larry Nassar's victims have had "their day in court." Roughly 100 women are expected to make impact statements during Nassar's sentencing, which started on Tuesday.

Michigan State's board of trustees requested the review following growing calls for university President Lou Anna Simon to resign.

The board says only a review by Schuette can resolve unanswered questions in a satisfactory and healing way.

Schuette released the following statement:

"A full and complete review, report and recommendation of what occurred at Michigan State University is required and I will provide that. However, this week and the coming weeks are time for the survivors of Larry Nassar to have their day in court, and I refuse to upstage their time for healing.

MSU president Lou Anna K. Simon also issued a statement:

“The testimony of Nassar’s victims this week made many of us, including me, listen to the survivors and the community in a different way. It is clear to the Board and me that a review by the Attorney General’s Office can provide the answers people need. As I told the Attorney General in December, MSU will fully cooperate with any inquiry by law enforcement authorities. I hope this review will help the survivors and the entire MSU community heal and move forward.”

American gymnast Jordyn Wieber said she, too, was sexually abused by Larry Nassar during her time at USA Gymnastics, the gold medalist said in court Friday.

"I thought that training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing that I would ever have to do, but in fact, the hardest thing I've ever had to do is process that I'm a victim of Larry Nassar," Wieber said.

Wieber's statement makes her the fourth member of the 2012 women's gymnastics team, known as the "Fierce Five," to say Nassar abused them.

"But even though I'm a victim I do not and will not live my life as one," she said. "I'm an Olympian. Despite being abused, I worked so hard and managed to achieve my goal."

Aly Raisman, another member of the team, is also in court Friday. A written statement from McKayla Maroney was read into court Thursday, and Gabby Douglas has also said publicly the former team doctor abused her.

Wieber's statement came on the fourth day of a remarkable weeklong sentencing for Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

As of Friday morning, 68 victims have stared down Nassar and spoken out about how he affected their lives in tear-filled statements. In all, 105 women are expected to speak about Nassar's abuse, according to prosecutors.

