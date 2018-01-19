Longway Planetarium has 3 meteorites from Tuesday's event

Three meteorites found by Longway Planetarium Astronomers from Tuesdays’ event were on display Friday morning.

Staff Astronomers Todd Slisher and Buddy Stark went on a hunt in the town of Hamburg, north of Ann Arbor, following Tuesday night’s meteor event.

"It was pretty amazing. We were out there high-fiving and giving fist bumps and shouting and screaming when we found the first piece and the second piece and the third piece as well," Slisher said.

The event, seen by many in Michigan, created a streak of light and a loud bang that could also be seen in other states and Canada.

They aren’t the only ones who found pieces of the meteor, click here to see what Larry Atkins and his friends found.

It’s possible there are still more meteorites out there.

Slisher has been on meteorite searches in the past and always came up empty.

"When I went out I hoped and I thought I had all our calculations right, but it's so hard to find these things that I didn't give us much of a chance," Slisher said.

The largest meteorite is being sent to NASA for analysis.

"This probably was something that was part of the original formation of the solar system, a guestimate would be four to five billions years old," Slisher said.

The Longway Planetarium, at 1310 E. Kearsley Street in Flint, suggests that any suspected rocks can be brought to the facility for examination.

