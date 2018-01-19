Millington barn destroyed in fire

Firefighters were called to put out a Tuscola County barn fire on Friday, Jan. 19.

It happened at 4946 Birch Run Road in Millington.

TV5 crews at the scene spoke to the homeowners, who said a couple tractors, a car and a pick-up truck, along with some hay were stored in the barn.

"Just really glad that no one got hurt," said Charlene Balfour, barn owner.

Everything has been destroyed.

Balfour said her husband was devastated when he heard the news. The two vehicles belonged to her husband's late brother.

"I was just glad my husband wasn't here because we all know that he would have gone in after the truck. He would have tried to save it," she said.

An administrative assistant at Millington Township Hall said smoke could be seen from miles away.

Several fire departments were called to help extinguish the blaze.

Investigators don't know what caused the fire.

