Snowmobile thefts on the rise in Clayton Township

Authorities are warning about several snowmobile thefts in our area.

The Clayton Township Police Department said they’ve received multiple calls involving the theft and attempted thefts of snowmobiles and snowmobile trailers.

Police said a black Nissan Xterra SUV style vehicle has been connected to the thefts. The thefts have occurred during day time hours and during week days.

“Remember to lock your trailers and if need be remove a tire from your trailer. Trailer hitch locks and wheel boot locks are encouraged to be used in order to keep your property safe,” the police department said.

If you see anything suspicious or a vehicle matching the above description, call 911.

