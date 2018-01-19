Fire destroys Tuscola County home

Crews are still working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a Tuscola County home.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 5100 block of M-46 East of Kirk Road on Friday, Jan. 19.

TV5 crews at the scene were told that one man was in the home, but did get out and is okay.

Several vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

