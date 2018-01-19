Mother's boyfriend accused of assaulting 6-year-old girl

A Flint Township man is in custody after investigators said he admitted to sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 6-year-old daughter.

Flint Township Police were called to the 3000 block of Preston Place in the Pasadena Mobile Home Park on Jan. 17 for reports of sexual assault.

Investigators said the suspect, the mother's live-in boyfriend, was arrested and admitted to the assault while in an interview with detectives.

The suspect is being held at the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment.

