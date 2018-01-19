Students call for MSU President's resignation

As the sentence for Nassar continues to play out in court, calls for the resignations of Michigan State University President Lou Ann Simon are growing louder.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette now says his office will conduct a full review of MSU’s handling of complaints against Nassar and the university’s Board of Trustees are conducting a review as well.

“What he did was wrong and he should be held accountable for his actions,” said Gervon Tucker.

Tucker is talking about Larry Narrar, who sexually assaulted numerous U.S. Olympic Gymnasts and other female patients.

Some of the crimes happened when Nassar worked for Michigan State University.

Now an investigation is underway to see how the institution handled complaints against Nassar. Some believe school president Lou Anna Simon has dropped the ball in this case.

“I’m not sure what role that she plays in but if she does have something to do with it I do think that she should resign,” Tucker said.

State Attorney General Bill Schutte will take a close look at Nassar’s actions at MSU.

All in an effort to find out what the university knew, when it knew it, and what was done about it.

Schutte released his statement about the upcoming investigation.

A full and complete review, report, and recommendation of what occurred at Michigan State University is required and I will provide that. However, this week and the coming weeks are time for the survivors of Larry Nassar to have their day in court, and I refuse to upstage their time for healing

TV5 did reach out to the university officials here to see if Simon was available for an on-camera interview. They said she would not be, but Simon did release a statement.

I continue to appreciate the confidence of the Board and the many people who have reached out to me, and to them, who have the best interested of MSU at heart. I have always done my best to lead MSU and I will continue to do so today and tomorrow.

The Board of Trustees also released at statement expressing their support of Simon.

Through this terrible situation, the university has been perceived as tone deaf, unresponsive and insensitive to the victims. We understand the public’s faith has been shaken. The Board has listened and heard the victims. Today, the Board acted and has asked the Attorney General’s Office to review the facts in this matter, and as information is presented, the Board will act. This can never happen again. As part of the Board’s oversight authority, we will retain independent external assistance to support our responsibilities to the university community and the public at large. We continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the university and she has our support.

“I think if she actually knew what he was doing for sure then yeah she should be prosecuted,” McAruthur said. “And knowingly knowing that he was doing illegal activities and let him get away with it yeah sure she should definitely be held accountable.”

