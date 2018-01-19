U of M Flint removes hate posters from campus, looks for person of interest

The University of Michigan Flint is searching for a person of interest in connection to unauthorized material posted on campus.

The university was alerted to the material, that promoted hate and racism, Friday morning.

"Content that promotes racism, hate or violence profoundly contradicts what the University of Michigan-Flint stands for. Fundamentally, as an environment of higher education, we must encourage a respectful exchange of ideas which creates a strong foundation for learning," the university said.

The material has since been removed since posting unauthorized material is not allowed on campus property.

"While we revere free speech and diversity of thought throughout our campus community, we reject any acts of intimidation toward individuals of any kind," the university said. "Racism, hate and the promotion of violence has no place in our community and our institution will remain committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming campus environment for all."

The person of interest is wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property investigation.

Campus police believes the person may have been involved in posting the authorized material around campus.

If you witnessed the person attaching posters to campus property on Jan. 17 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. you are asked to contact campus police at 810-762-3333.

