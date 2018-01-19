Students plan to protest white nationalist's speech at MSU

White nationalist Richard Spencer will be allowed to speak at Michigan State University.

Spencer will appear during spring break at an off campus auditorium on March 5.

His appearance comes after MSU was sued for not letting Spencer's representatives speak on campus last summer. As part of the deal, the school will pay for police and security costs.

"I'm not very happy about that," said Samuel Fauble, student.

Spencer sued for the right to speak at the campus and won. He called it a victory for right wing ideas over left wing censorship.

"He's the epitome of what is wrong with this country right now," Fauble said.

The agreement with MSU opens the door to a two hour appearance by Spencer. The agreement also says Spencer will not hold any other event or gathering at MSU.

Students said even one visit from one of the leaders of the alt-right is too many.

"He's a white supremacist. He shouldn't do that," one student said.

Students realize Spencer's message is free speech, but they said they will be delivering a few words of their own during his visit.

"I think protesting is required. i do think that we do need to take part in that. Because again I don't believe he should be here and I don't think it's right," one student said.

Fauble plans to protest too. he hopes Spencer will get the message that his way of thinking is not welcome at this place of higher learning.

"I can't control what the university does, but I'd be really happy if a ton of people turned out and said 'no, we don't want this kind of man here,'" Fauble said.

