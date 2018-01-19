School employee accused of inappropriate relationship with former student

A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.More >
Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.More >
Authorities in southern Oklahoma say a 13-year-old boy died while trying to help his paralyzed father escape from a mobile home fire.More >
Authorities in southern Oklahoma say a 13-year-old boy died while trying to help his paralyzed father escape from a mobile home fire.More >
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >
A key route through a Mid-Michigan community is about to be closed and drivers could be diverted for more than two years.More >
A key route through a Mid-Michigan community is about to be closed and drivers could be diverted for more than two years.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
Bay City police still need your help looking for an armed robber.More >
Bay City police still need your help looking for an armed robber.More >
“I went home and when I walked in the door I yelled: ‘Honey, we’re in the money! We hit Lucky For Life!’”More >
“I went home and when I walked in the door I yelled: ‘Honey, we’re in the money! We hit Lucky For Life!’”More >
Meteor mania continued across the state on Thursday. People flocked to fields across southeast Michigan hoping to snag a chunk of the space treasure.More >
Meteor mania continued across the state on Thursday. People flocked to fields across southeast Michigan hoping to snag a chunk of the space treasure.More >