School employee accused of inappropriate relationship with former student

The Superintendent of Grand Blanc Community Schools, Clarence Garner, issued a statement addressing the allegations of a recent staff misconduct.

On Jan. 18, the school learned about accusations of a staff member having “inappropriate communication and actions” with a former Grand Blanc High School student.

Garner said the school immediately began an investigation with the help of Grand Blanc City and township police departments.

The accused employee was not at school on Thursday, but on Friday, Jan 19 at 7:15 a.m. when the employee arrived, they were taken into custody by the Grand Blanc Township Police Department based on the information the school had.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the school can not provide any more information.

The superintendent said the school will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

