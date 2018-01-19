MSP investigating homicide at Flint cemetery

Michigan State Police is actively investigating a homicide at a cemetery in Flint.

On Jan. 19, cemetery workers were digging for a new burial spot at Gracelawn Cemetery when they found the remains of a person.

The workers called 911 and police responded.

MSP Lt. David Kaiser said the remains are not fresh.

Police cannot confirm the age of the body.

The Flint Police Department and the MSP Bridgeport Crime Lab were also on the scene Friday.

This is an active investigation and we will keep you up to date with new information.

