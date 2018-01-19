Eye surgery improves Mid-Michigan teen's vision

A Mid-Michigan teen is remaining optimistic even though he has a rare eye disease that puts him at risk of going blind.

"It's all going well. Everything's stable for now," said Grant Schafer, Gladwin teen.

TV5 first introduced you to Schafer a few months ago when he was rapidly going blind.

Since then he has had surgery to repair his vision.

"They kinda shaved the outer layer of the cornea," Schafer said.

Then doctors inserted a lens into the eye.

"I had that in my eye all week and it just felt like there was constantly sand or dirt in my eye," Schafer said.

He said the surgery stopped the disease, keratoconus, from leaving him completely blind. However, 70 percent of his right eye's vision will not come back.

"My left eye has taken on most of the weight of seeing," Schafer said.

The left eye's vision is still slowly fading, but the family is optimistic.

"Keeping our hopes up," said Dawn Fortier, Grant's mother

The plan is to get special contacts that might restore vision and he could have a second surgery on his left eye.

Schafer is going to be fitted for those special contacts in February.

