Fog develops tonight

Fog will be an issue overnight as winds lighten up. Visibility will be reduced when you wake up tomorrow morning and it will stay that way throughout the day. Throw in a few stray showers and you have yourselves a gray and dreary Sunday.

Tonight

The warmth sticks with us overnight. A big concern with the warmer weather will be some patchy fog developing overnight with the lighter winds. The fog will be thick in spots, but widespread fog will hold off until tomorrow. To see how foggy it is in your neighborhood, check out our Visibility Tracker. Lows overnight will drop to around 30 as winds ease up out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Skies across Mid-Michigan will remain gray for the second half of the weekend. This, out ahead of our next system that will bring a little bit of everything for the beginning of the work week. Tomorrow won't be overly rainy, but spotty showers will be noticed at times throughout the day. Track the showers with our Interactive Radar. Patchy fog will still be an issue with highs around 40 melting some of the snow. Winds will also be light out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Early Next Week

A developing low pressure system will bring rain to most of Mid-Michigan on Monday. However, some folks in our northern counties will be contending with mixed precipitation and freezing rain. This will snarl even the main roads such as I-75 closer to West Branch and Houghton Lake. Folks around Flint and the Tri-Cities will remain warm enough that we will see rain until the system passes to our east on Tuesday when the roads will freeze and any rain will transition to snow.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.