Temperatures will be warmer, but skies will be gray

Warmer air is surging into Mid-Michigan this weekend. We'll notice a difference over the next few days without question. Temperatures will be a good 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Today

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today. Any sunshine that we see initially will disappear this afternoon as more clouds roll into the area. However, it will be today's temperatures that will make up for the gray and dreary weather. Highs will top out around 40 this afternoon. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how warm it is in your neighborhood. This will be thanks in part to winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

The warmth sticks with us overnight. A big concern with the warmer weather will be some patchy fog developing overnight with the lighter winds. The fog will be thick in spots, but widespread fog will hold off until tomorrow. Lows overnight will drop to around 30 as winds ease up out of the southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Skies across Mid-Michigan will remain gray for the second half of the weekend. This, out ahead of our next system that will bring a little bit of everything for the beginning of the work week. Tomorrow won't be overly rainy, but scattered showers will be noticed at times throughout the day. Track the showers with our Interactive Radar. Patchy fog will still be an issue with highs around 40 melting some of the snow. Winds will also be light out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Early Next Week

A developing low pressure system will bring rain to most of Mid-Michigan on Monday. However, some folks in our northern counties will be contending with mixed precipitation and freezing rain. This will snarl even the main roads such as I-75 closer to West Branch and Houghton Lake. Folks around Flint and the Tri-Cities will remain warm enough that we will see rain until the system passes to our east on Tuesday when the roads will freeze and any rain will transition to snow.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

