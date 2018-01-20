Women's March rallies in downtown Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Women's March rallies in downtown Bay City

Posted By Stephen Borowy
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A show of solidarity among women around the nation this week and Bay City is among them holding a Women’s March.

The march is inspired by the MeToo movement, encouraging women to speak up and come forward.

The rally in 2017 was the largest single-day protest in American history.

The Bay City march will be starting at 2 p.m. and will begin in front of Bay City Hall.

