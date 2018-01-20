Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Merrill - WNEM TV 5

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Merrill

Stephen Borowy
MERRILL, MI (WNEM) -

One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting.

Police were called to the village of Merrill in Saginaw County on Jan. 19 at night.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital.

We will keep you updated on this story as more information comes into the continuous news center.

