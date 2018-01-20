Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Merrill

Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >
Here's how a government shutdown affects all of us.More >
Here's how a government shutdown affects all of us.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.More >
Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.More >
Here's how much money the average person who smokes will spend in their lifetime.More >
Here's how much money the average person who smokes will spend in their lifetime.More >
A Flint Township man is in custody after investigators said he admitted to sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 6-year-old daughter.More >
A Flint Township man is in custody after investigators said he admitted to sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 6-year-old daughter.More >
Authorities in southern Oklahoma say a 13-year-old boy died while trying to help his paralyzed father escape from a mobile home fire.More >
Authorities in southern Oklahoma say a 13-year-old boy died while trying to help his paralyzed father escape from a mobile home fire.More >
The newest numbers out Friday show the flu grew even more intense.More >
The newest numbers out Friday show the flu grew even more intense.More >