Police searching for robbery suspect in Kochville

Police are searching for a suspect after a local party store was robbed.

On Jan. 20 at 1:35 a.m., there was a robbery at 7-Eleven store, located at Mackinaw Road and Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township.

One clerk was involved and they handed the robber an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspected man did show a firearm and is described as wearing all black with a “Jason mask” from the movie Friday the 13th.

The Buena Vista Police Department assisted with a K9 unit that ended the search at Covenant's north parking lot where police believe the man got into a vehicle.

Police are not sure if the man was helped by any others.

No injuries were reported and no witnesses have reported seeing the suspect.

Police are asking for your helping locating the suspect. The Buena Vista Police Department can be contacted at (989) 753-7793.

