CMU rallies to top Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) -- Shawn Roundtree scored 19 points and had six assists and Kevin McKay had 16 points and four steals and Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 84-75 on Saturday.

Bowling Green extended its 37-34 halftime lead to 56-41 in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half as Justin Turner had two 3-pointers and a jump shot. Josh Kozinski later hit a 3 and Central Michigan (13-6, 2-4 Mid-American Conference) was within seven (64-57).

The Chippewas then put together a 13-2 run when Roundtree made two 3s and Kozinski and Luke Meyer each added a 3 for 72-70 lead with five minutes left. Bowling Green missed 4 of 5 during the run. Turner's layup with 6:42 to play marked the last field goal for Bowling Green (12-7, 3-3).

Meyer had 16 points and Kozinski 14. Central Michigan made 11 of 25 from beyond 3-point range.

Rodrick Caldwell led the Falcons with 16 points, Demajeo Wiggins and Dylan Frye each scored 13, Turner, 12 and Derek Koch 11.

