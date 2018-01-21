Rain moves in overnight with patches of freezing rain

Rain enters the picture tonight, but it's our northern counties that will see a little more action. Freezing rain will be an issue for folks waking up around Houghton Lake, West Branch, Roscommon, and Harrisville.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Alcona counties until noon on Monday. Freezing rain will mix in with rain, causing slick spots on roadways. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice may accumulate which is more than enough to create problems on the road.

Tonight

Scattered showers move in overnight. Most of Mid-Michigan will see rain, but folks north of Standish, Gladwin, and Clare may see snow and freezing rain mix in with the rain. This will create trouble spots on area roadways. Patchy fog will still be an issue tonight for everyone and will lead to a slow commute tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 30s with winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain sticks around for everyone tomorrow and can mix with some snow in our northern counties. To see if it's raining in your neighborhood, check out our Interactive Radar. Fog won't be as big of an issue with winds picking up out of the east at 5 to 15 mph. Highs will top out in the low 40s and will stay above average through tomorrow.

Mid-Week

A cold front will pass through Mid-Michigan and will cool us off on Tuesday. Any leftover rain will change to snow and we'll be left with scattered snow showers the rest of the day. Highs will start out around the upper 30s and will fall throughout the day. High pressure will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday, but highs will only range from the upper 20s on Wednesday to the low 30s on Thursday.

