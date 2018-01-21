ICE agents arrest doctor in Kalamazoo

An elderly couple from Deford has been scammed out of $850 by someone who claimed they were from Publish Clear House with a prize for them.More >
An elderly couple from Deford has been scammed out of $850 by someone who claimed they were from Publish Clear House with a prize for them.More >
One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting at an apartment building.More >
One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting at an apartment building.More >
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >
Police are searching for a suspect after a local party store was robbed.More >
Police are searching for a suspect after a local party store was robbed.More >
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >
Golfers in Southwest Florida had a front row seat to the battle of a lifetime when they saw a massive python and huge alligator locked in combat.More >
Golfers in Southwest Florida had a front row seat to the battle of a lifetime when they saw a massive python and huge alligator locked in combat.More >
One by one the women stepped forward to the podium, some fighting back tears, to face their abuser.More >
One by one the women stepped forward to the podium, some fighting back tears, to face their abuser.More >
If present, mold can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or an allergy to mold.More >
If present, mold can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or an allergy to mold.More >
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >
Good morning! Your federal government is officially shut down. Wonder how it all affects you?More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >