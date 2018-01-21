Michigan State creating online hub of slave trade data

Michigan State University is creating an online hub of data and documents related to the slave trade.

MSU says it's using a roughly $1.5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to develop a website that links collections from numerous universities. It's designed to allow people to search millions of pieces of data to identify enslaved people and their descendants.

The project, called "Enslaved: The People of the Historic Slave Trade," will take 18 months. Organizers say it underscores the school's commitment to Africa-centered research.

Project leaders include Dean Rehberger, director of Matrix: The Center for Digital Humanities and Social Sciences at Michigan State. He says participants can use the collection "to weave together lives of enslaved individuals once thought lost to history."

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.