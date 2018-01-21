Women’s March continues in Midland - WNEM TV 5

Women’s March continues in Midland

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The streets were filled throughout the country as the second day of Women's Marches was underway, which included the streets of downtown Midland.

The march was organized by the group, Women of Michigan Action Network.

While this year had a much bigger focus on being politically active on a national scale, local marches gave folks a chance to emphasize the importance of politics back home as well.

"So that folks who can't go to Lansing, folks who can't go to DC can just stay right here in their hometown and take the action where they live," said Sarah Schultz, from the Women of Michigan Action Network.

The big emphasis of this year's marches was to prepare for the 2018 Midterm Elections.

