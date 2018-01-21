National Hugging Day was founded in Mid-Michigan

According to National Day Calendar’s website, Jan. 21 is officially recognized as National Hug Day.

The purpose of the holiday is supposed to bring out more emotion in people and there’s only one way to do that today.

National Day Calendar said the best to observe the holiday is to of course give someone a hug, but to also use the #NationalHuggingDay on social media.

The holiday was founded here in Mid-Michigan by Rev. Kevin Zaborney on Mar. 29, 1986 in Caro.

