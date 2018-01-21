Grand Blanc man causes explosion while trying to cook weed wax

A man from Grand Blanc has been arrested after he caused an explosion at his home while trying to make marijuana wax.

On Jan. 21 at 1:06 p.m., the Grand Blanc Township Police and Fire Department were dispatched to 104 E. Suffolk Ct. for an explosion.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 to report a loud explosion that had blown out windows of the trailer in Tudor Estates.

When officers arrived on the scene, they talked to a 25-year-old man who lived at the trailer.

Police said the man was dazed, but not injured.

The man told officers that he was trying to cook marijuana wax when the explosion happened.

The investigation shows that the man was using butane during the process and it had ignited.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.