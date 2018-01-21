Snowmobilers race to Caro's Winterfest

Winter is here, which means it’s time to get out the gear and have some fun in the snow.

While for some that means skating or a snowball fight, others need a little bit more of an adrenaline rush.

Every year, hundreds of snowmobile racers from every corner of Michigan flock to the small town of Caro to battle it out.

Mark Timko helps plan Caro’s Winterfest that jam packs four days worth of racing and family fun.

“It just brings people in because it’s in the middle of winter when nothing’s going on so it gives people something to do and gets them out,” Timko said.

For the last nine winters, the Tuscola County Fair Grounds transforms their track into ice. It’s the perfect condition for some friendly competition in Mid-Michigan.

“All of our other races are in the UP or northern Michigan so we have to travel so it’s nice to have one close to home,” Timko said.

Winterfest isn’t only for the locals, Connie Mikesell and her family traveled from Dewitt to throw their hats into the race.

She’s grateful they didn’t have to travel too far.

“It’s very nice for the people in this community for these guys that love to race,” Mikesell said.

If you aren’t on the snowmobiles yourself, no worries, you can feel the speed as they zoom by.

Once the race begins, sleds are known to hit speeds of anywhere from 90 to 100 miles per hour.

Mikesell’s son has been racing since he could basically walk. She says the danger is never far from her mind.

“It’s nerve-racking as a parent to watch but you let them do what they want to do because that’s their fun,” Mikesell said.

No matter his placing, it’s a weekend spent with family that matter most.

