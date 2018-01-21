Fenton Restaurant Week is set to impress

Fenton Restaurant Week is heating up and impressing even the pickiest eaters.

"The food is amazing!" said Sara Tabaka.

Tabaka came out to The Corner Bar and Grill in Fenton for some brunch and brews.

She says restaurant week helps to shine some light on her hometown.

"I'll definitely be making a trip to The Laundry which is really good as well and The Fenton Fire Hall," Tabaka said.

Starting Jan. 21 until the Jan. 27, The Corner Bar will be serving up special menu items at a discounted price.

Justin Trombley is the Executive Chef and likes this event because it gives cooks a chance to experiment.

"It's really cool! It gives us an opportunity to do something outside of the box," Trombley said.

Over a dozen restaurants are participating in the third annual Fenton Restaurant Week.

The Fenton House has been feeding locals for decades.

This week they are taking 15 percent off your entire bill.

Melanie Varner, the assistant manager, said while there have been many updates in the restaurant, they are still cooking up all of your favorites.

"The restaurant has changed but it is still the same delicious menu," said Varner.

"We will keep coming back for more! it's really good!" said Tabaka.

For more information on Fenton Restaurant Week, you can visit their Facebook page.

