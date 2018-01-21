Clare Police trying to ID a person of interest - WNEM TV 5

Clare Police trying to ID a person of interest

CLARE, MI (WNEM) -

The Clare Police Department have identified one man in their search, but are still searching for one man.

Police have identified the man with the brown hat and sunglasses, but are still looking the man with the hood over his head.

If you recognize these men, contact the Clare Police Department at (989) 386-2121.

