Clare Police trying to ID a person of interest

An elderly man and his daughter had sought help to get their furnace fixed days before their bodies were found inside a cold southwestern Michigan home.More >
An elderly man and his daughter had sought help to get their furnace fixed days before their bodies were found inside a cold southwestern Michigan home.More >
A family in Kalamazoo is heartbroken after Lukasz Niec was arrested by three ICE agents earlier this week.More >
A family in Kalamazoo is heartbroken after Lukasz Niec was arrested by three ICE agents earlier this week.More >
A man from Grand Blanc has been arrested after he caused an explosion at his home while trying to make marijuana wax.More >
A man from Grand Blanc has been arrested after he caused an explosion at his home while trying to make marijuana wax.More >
One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting at an apartment building.More >
One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting at an apartment building.More >
An elderly couple from Deford has been scammed out of $850 by someone who claimed they were from Publish Clear House with a prize for them.More >
An elderly couple from Deford has been scammed out of $850 by someone who claimed they were from Publish Clear House with a prize for them.More >
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >
One by one the women stepped forward to the podium, some fighting back tears, to face their abuser.More >
One by one the women stepped forward to the podium, some fighting back tears, to face their abuser.More >
Police are searching for a suspect after a local party store was robbed.More >
Police are searching for a suspect after a local party store was robbed.More >
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >
What happens when you accidentally text a police officer looking for drugs?More >
Golfers in Southwest Florida had a front row seat to the battle of a lifetime when they saw a massive python and huge alligator locked in combat.More >
Golfers in Southwest Florida had a front row seat to the battle of a lifetime when they saw a massive python and huge alligator locked in combat.More >