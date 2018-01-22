Iconic landmark at MSU painted amid Larry Nassar scandal

A strong message was left for Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sex abuse fallout.

Students painted the university's iconic landmark "the Rock" to read “Time’s up. Change Lou Anna.”

Many MSU students and alumni are demanding Simon either resign or be fired for the university's handling of abuse claims, which date back decades.

However, the Board of Trustees has been steadfast in their support of the embattled President. Seven of the eight members gave Simon a vote of confidence.

Nassar, the former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct in November.

More than 150 women have accused him of sexual assault, many saying he abused them when they saw him for medical treatment on Michigan State's campus.

