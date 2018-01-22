Top 5 on 5: Best pie in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Top 5 on 5: Best pie in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
stock photo stock photo
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

It's never too early for dessert, and in celebration of National Pie Day this week, we want to know where to find the best one. 

Key lime, rhubarb, pumpkin, pecan, blueberry, apple or sweet potato - if it's homemade and local - we want you to tell us. 

So who makes the best pie in Mid-Michigan? 

Send your nominations to top5on5@wnem.com

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.