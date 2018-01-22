ACLU urging MSP for internal investigation after claims of racial profiling

The American Civil Liberties Union is urging Michigan State Police to do an internal investigation for claims of racial profiling.

“For a law enforcement to stop a person solely on the basis of racial identity is unconstitutional, it's illegal,” said Mark Francher, ACLU Racial Justice Attorney.

The organization requested police reports through the Freedom of Information Act for six random Fridays from the state police.

Of the dates selected, attorneys said 48 percent of the individuals pulled over were minorities, 24 percent were white and there was an additional 28 percent whose racial identities were not recorded because they said that they could not identify them.

“In looking at the surnames of these people, a substantial number of them were Spanish surnames. So that caused for us genuine concern about the possibility that there was racial profiling going on,” Francher said.

MSP said if a trooper is accused of profiling, an internal investigation will follow.

"It must be emphasized that stopping motorists without proper grounds or using race to select whom a trooper stops is in direct violation of the MSP Code of Conduct,” said Shannon Banner, MSP Public Affairs.

The ACLU said it’s too early to prove racial profiling is happening.

