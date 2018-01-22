Feels like Spring, but it's still January

Rain has been the focus of our weather today. The heaviest of that rain is on the way out this evening, but we can still expect scattered showers, both in the form of rain and snow, tonight and tomorrow.

>>Hour-by-hour: Scattered Showers<<

Tonight

Skies may look like they are clearing, but that will be only for a brief period of time. The backside of the low pressure will fill the sky with clouds overnight. Scattered showers will continue as well. Track the showers in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. We can also expect a wintry mix late tonight as temperatures begin to drop. Lows will only be dropping into the upper 30s, but that will still be enough to create some slick spots out on area roadways. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

The cold front will finally pass through Mid-Michigan and that will cause any rain we have leftover to change to snow. Initially our temperatures will start in the upper 30s, but will be falling throughout the day. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is near you. The major concern will be area roadways and not just because of the snow. In fact, very little snow will manage to accumulate. The issue will be that the roads are already wet from the rain and as the temperatures drop below freezing, the roads will freeze producing many icy spots. Extreme caution will be needed because you might not notice the roads are icy until it is too late. In addition to the snow and chilly temperatures, our winds will be shifting out of the west northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mid to Late-Week

High pressure will take over our weather by Wednesday. This will dry us out and allow the sun to return for a little while. The clouds will at least stick around for Wednesday, before we finally see partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday. We'll be on the temperature roller coaster the rest of the week with highs in the mid 20s on Wednesday, the low 30s on Thursday, and back to the mid 40s on Friday.

