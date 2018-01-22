Rain makes for a dreary Monday

After a fairly quiet weekend, with an especially beautiful January day on Saturday, clouds returned on Sunday and the showers are certainly making their presence known across Mid-Michigan as we've gone into Monday.

Today & Tonight

This afternoon rain showers will become widespread across Mid-Michigan, and it is going to stay very soggy and gloomy through tonight as well.

Although temperatures are very mild today, still watch out for slick spots and ponding out on the roadways. Be sure to give yourself extra time, and don't forget to grab the umbrella.

The warmest temperatures will be found near I-69 in the middle to upper 40s, getting progressively cooler to the north. The Tri-Cities, areas around Mt. Pleasant, and the Thumb should also be in the 40s today. Areas north of the warm front will be near 40 close to the Saginaw Bay to upper 30s in the far north.

Scattered rain showers will happen for this evening and through the overnight. Tonight temperatures will drop down into the 30s.

Due to the persistent nature of the rain, along with the melting of any snow that's still out there, some ponding on area roads and nuisance type flooding will be possible today. Most areas should pick up at least .75" of rain with totals over 1" entirely possible in areas as well.

