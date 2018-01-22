Tuesday brings Winter back

Monday gave us another hint of Spring at the cost of damp and dreary conditions, but we can't forget that it's still January. Wintry weather will be returning in very short order.

Overnight

It's a weather laundry list coming at us overnight. Stray rumbles of thunder: check. Scattered showers: check. Areas of fog: check. The first in a tandem of low pressure systems will roll in from Chicago, making its way northeastward across the Mitten into Tuesday morning.

With a warm front splitting the lower peninsula in half, temperatures will range from the middle and upper 30s north of US-10, to the middle and upper 40s along and south of M-46. This will keep overnight showers purely in liquid form, but as we all begin to scale back to the middle and upper 30s by morning, isolated pockets of a wintry mix will begin to develop. Winds will continue to roll in out of the south at 5-10 mph for most of the night, then begin to increase near daybreak.

Track the showers in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar.

Tuesday

The central area of low pressure, along with a cold front, will make its way across the state on Tuesday. This will cause any rain we have leftover to change to snow. Initially our temperatures will start in the upper 30s, but will be falling throughout the day. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is near you. The major concern will be area roadways and not just because of the snow. In fact, very little snow will manage to accumulate. The issue will be that the roads are already wet from the rain and as the temperatures drop below freezing, the roads will freeze producing many icy spots. Extreme caution will be needed because you might not notice the roads are icy until it is too late. In addition to the snow and chilly temperatures, our winds will be shifting out of the west northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mid to Late-Week

High pressure will take over our weather by Wednesday. This will dry us out and allow the sun to return for a little while. The clouds will at least stick around for Wednesday, before we finally see partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday. We'll be on the temperature roller coaster the rest of the week with highs in the mid 20s on Wednesday, the low 30s on Thursday, and back to the mid 40s on Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.