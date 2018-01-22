Wet Monday, slick roads possible for some this AM

After a fairly quiet weekend, with an especially beautiful January day on Saturday, clouds returned on Sunday and we're seeing some rain move in as we get the Monday morning commute underway.

>>Hour-by-hour: Scattered Showers<<

Today & Tonight

Showers have been scattered so far this morning providing us only a preview of what's to come for the rest of the day. Rain is expected to become more widespread as the morning goes on, becoming a consistent part of the forecast through the evening hours of tonight.

Looking for a break in the rain to get those Monday errands done? Keep tabs on the rain all day long with our Interactive Radar!

Temperatures are largely above freezing this morning, but areas in the advisory zone will need to keep an eye out for the possibility of some icing on area roads due to freezing rain as temperatures there hover near the freezing mark.

You can follow the progress of those temperatures all day long on our Local Temperatures page!

The warmest temperatures will be found near I-69 in the middle to upper 40s, getting progressively cooler to the north. The Tri-Cities, areas around Mt. Pleasant, and the Thumb should also be in the 40s today. Areas north of the warm front will be near 40 close to the Saginaw Bay to upper 30s in the far north. It's entirely possible that a few locations, especially near I-69 reach 50 degrees today.

Showers will be possible through the evening hours of tonight before eventually slowing down a bit late in the evening as the dry slot of the system moves into the region and activity takes more of a scattered coverage.

Due to the persistent nature of the rain, along with the melting of any snow that's still out there, some ponding on area roads and nuisance type flooding will be possible today. Most areas should pick up at least .75" of rain with totals over 1" entirely possible in areas as well.

With plenty of cloud cover overnight, expect lows to fall only into the lower and middle 30s tonight.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.