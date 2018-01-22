Austin Powered: Joining the Globetrotters

TV5’s Nick Austin tried his hand at joining a world-renowned basketball team.

Austin was joined by one of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, Buckets Blakes, to show him how to become a member of the team.

“The five basic steps is just to get you familiar with the basketball. Step one is around the back. Step two is underneath the legs. Step three is a fake pass, you hold your arms out. Step four is tossing it into your arms and five is a pass off the knee,” Blakes said.

The 16-year Globetrotters veteran said the key is to get a routine.

“Your ultimate goal is to get into the Magic Circle. The magic circle is done to the tune of "Sweet Georgia Brown" before every game. When your skills, and your routine, gets to its peak that's when you usually get an opportunity to be in the Magic Circle,” he said.

Blakes said everyone in the Magic Circle makes a pass after their routine is over, because someone else has to come into the Magic Circle.

“You can't keep the ball the whole time,” he said.

Blakes said mess-ups will happen, too. Just cover it up.

“No one knows that we make mistakes. In the game, you know, if you're getting put into the Magic Circle and you do something with the basketball and then you drop it, it just looks like, "Oh." Then you just add to it,” Blakes said.

As your game grows, so too does your confidence.

“Believe it or not we have players that come to the team that they're quiet, you can't get them to say two words. Then, by their second season, you can't get them to shut up,” Blakes said.

The Globetrotters are currently on their "Amazing Feats of Basketball" world tour. You can catch those feats at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw. Tickets cost $18.

