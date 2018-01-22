Researchers: Two wolves still alive on Michigan's Isle Royale - WNEM TV 5

Researchers: Two wolves still alive on Michigan's Isle Royale

Posted: Updated:
Source: Wolves and Moose of Isle Royale Source: Wolves and Moose of Isle Royale
ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WNEM) -

Researchers say two wolves are still alive on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale.

Members of the Wolves and Moose of Isle Royale said Saturday, Jan. 20 they confirmed two wolves were still alive during their second flight of the year.

The group said they followed the tracks of the two wolves for over 30 miles at the east end of the island.

The male wolf would be 9-years-old and the female would be 7-years-old, according to researchers. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.