Researchers: Two wolves still alive on Michigan's Isle Royale

Researchers say two wolves are still alive on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale.

Members of the Wolves and Moose of Isle Royale said Saturday, Jan. 20 they confirmed two wolves were still alive during their second flight of the year.

The group said they followed the tracks of the two wolves for over 30 miles at the east end of the island.

The male wolf would be 9-years-old and the female would be 7-years-old, according to researchers.

