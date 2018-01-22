Police: Suspect in business tire thefts caught in act

After months of surveillance, a man suspected of stealing tires and rims from vehicles at local businesses has been arrested.

The Saginaw Township Police Department Crime Prevention Surveillance Unit has been investigating the thefts in Saginaw County and the surrounding counties.

Just after midnight this morning, investigators report catching a 30-year-old Buena Vista Township man in the act of stealing tires and rims from a pickup at a Thomas Township business.

During questioning the man admitted involvement in numerous tire and rim thefts during the past several months, according to Saginaw Township police.

The suspect is in the Saginaw County Jail.

