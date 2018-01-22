Power outages impacting customers across Mid-Michigan

Dozens of power outages have been reported across Mid-Michigan.

Here are all the Consumers Energy outages at this time:

Bay County: 30 customers. The outage impacts an area on S. Flajole Road. There is no estimated repair time.

Genesee County: 130 customers. No estimated repair time has been given.

Shiawassee County: 42 customers. The outage impacts an area on E. Beard Road, South of Britton Road. Estimated repair time is 2:15 p.m.

Monday morning a power outage also impacted downtown Saginaw, causing several traffic lights to go dark.

